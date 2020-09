Dobson is taking part in pregame warmups ahead of Game 5 against Tampa Bay on Tuesday, per Arthur Staple of The Athletic.

The 2018 12th overall pick hasn't suited up for game action since the last game of the regular season (March 10). Dobson has sat out the entirety of the postseason as a healthy scratch, but lineup changes appear imminent with the Islanders down 3-1 in the series. We'll provide an update once we know whether Dobson is in the lineup or not.