Dobson scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Canucks.

With Thursday's effort, Dobson reached the 30-point mark for the second season in a row. He's collected three points in as many games since he returned from missing four contests with a lower-body injury. The talented defenseman has 11 power-play points, 140 shots on net, 80 blocked shots, 43 hits and a minus-3 rating through 51 appearances.