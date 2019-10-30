Dobson didn't participate in Wednesday's practice due to an illness, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Dobson will have two days to rest up and try and shake off the ailment before the Islanders return to action Friday versus the Lightning. The 2018 first-round pick has skated in just three of the Isles' 11 games this season, totaling one point while averaging 15:02 of ice time.

