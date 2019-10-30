Islanders' Noah Dobson: Out sick Wednesday
Dobson didn't participate in Wednesday's practice due to an illness, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Dobson will have two days to rest up and try and shake off the ailment before the Islanders return to action Friday versus the Lightning. The 2018 first-round pick has skated in just three of the Isles' 11 games this season, totaling one point while averaging 15:02 of ice time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.