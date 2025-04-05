Dobson scored a power-play goal, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Amid a stretch of one assist over five games, Dobson was demoted to the third pairing. It appears head coach Patrick Roy's adjustment worked, as Dobson's offense came to life with a multi-point performance, his fourth in his last 10 contests. The defenseman is up to nine goals, 37 points (11 on the power play), 184 shots on net, 111 blocked shots, 55 hits and a minus-15 rating over 64 appearances this season.