Islanders' Noah Dobson: Picks up assist in preseason debut
Dobson notched a power-play assist in Sundays 3-0 preseason win over the Flyers.
The 12th overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft was able to flash his offensive upside with an assist on the powerplay. If the 18-year-old rookie can continue to produce, he may just earn a roster spot on an Islanders team lacking premier defensive talent.
