Dobson recorded two assists in a 4-0 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Dobson was limited to two points (both assists) over his previous seven contests. That slump likely pushed his career high of 51 points, which he set in 2021-22, out of reach. With two games remaining on the Islanders' schedule, Dobson has 13 goals and 46 points in 76 outings this season.