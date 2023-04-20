Dobson registered two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to Carolina in Game 2 on Wednesday.
Dobson has three multi-point games over his last five contests, giving him seven points (all assists) in that span. The 23-year-old supplied seven helpers in 19 outings during the 2021 playoffs, but he's providing a much bigger role this time around. He logged 23:16 of ice time Wednesday, which is up from an average of 13:55 during the previous postseason run.
