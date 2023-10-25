Dobson posted two assists and one shot in the Islanders' 7-4 loss to the Avalanche on Tuesday.

Dobson picked up helpers on goals by Cal Clutterbuck and Kyle Palmeri. He also collected five blocked shots and was a minus-3 on the game. This performance extends the Canadian defenseman's point streak to four games with five points in that span. He could set new career highs across the board while featuring on the top pairing and first power-play unit this year.