Dobson scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Sabres.
He spoiled Eric Comrie's shutout bid inside the final two minutes of the third period, and in a somewhat fluky manner -- Dobson's point shot was headed high and wide of the net before deflecting off Connor Clifton's elbow. Dobson's had a strong start to the season with three points in four games while averaging a career-high 23:39 in ice time, and the 23-year-old has also contributed 14 blocked shots -- his prior career high in that category was 154 over 80 games in 2021-22.
More News
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Shows grit in tough loss•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Notches helper Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Picks up two assists Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Extends point streak to four games•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Picks up two assists Saturday•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Contributes two points Tuesday•