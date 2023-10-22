Dobson scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Sabres.

He spoiled Eric Comrie's shutout bid inside the final two minutes of the third period, and in a somewhat fluky manner -- Dobson's point shot was headed high and wide of the net before deflecting off Connor Clifton's elbow. Dobson's had a strong start to the season with three points in four games while averaging a career-high 23:39 in ice time, and the 23-year-old has also contributed 14 blocked shots -- his prior career high in that category was 154 over 80 games in 2021-22.