Dobson had an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks.

Dobson has picked up helpers in each of his last two outings. The 20-year-old defenseman continues to see mostly sheltered minutes on the Islanders' third pairing. He has seven points, 37 shots and 31 blocked shots through 34 games in his rookie year.

