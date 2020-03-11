Islanders' Noah Dobson: Produces assist in shootout loss
Dobson had an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Canucks.
Dobson has picked up helpers in each of his last two outings. The 20-year-old defenseman continues to see mostly sheltered minutes on the Islanders' third pairing. He has seven points, 37 shots and 31 blocked shots through 34 games in his rookie year.
