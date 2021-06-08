Dobson had a pair of power-play assists in Monday's 5-4 win over the Bruins in Game 5 on Monday.

The 21-year-old blueliner figured in on tallies by Mathew Barzal in the first period and Jordan Eberle in the second, helping anchor a New York power play that hit paydirt on each of its first three tries. Dobson has registered six assists in 11 postseason games, with four of them coming in this series.