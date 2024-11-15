Dobson scored an empty-net goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Dobson ended a seven-game slump with the empty-netter, which was his first goal of the season. The 24-year-old defenseman has at least 10 goals in each of the last three campaigns, but it's been a disappointing start to 2024-25 for him. He's at seven points, 53 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 17 appearances, well short of the pace that saw him rack up 70 points in 79 regular-season contests last year.