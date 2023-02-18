Dobson recorded a power-play assist in Friday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.

Dobson is taking his game to a new level. He's rocking a four-game point streak comprised of a goal and five assists, with four of those apples taking place on the man advantage. Dobson is just 23 years old, and he'll likely experience his share of growing pains on the track to fantasy stardom, but he's already a highly coveted option following a 51-point output from 2021-22 and his current total of 11 goals and 23 assists through 54 games.