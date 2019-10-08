Islanders' Noah Dobson: Ready for NHL debut
Dobson is expected to make his NHL debut Tuesday against the Oilers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Dobson looked great during preseason play, notching two assists while posting a plus-5 rating in four appearances. The 19-year-old rookie is expected to skate with Nick Leddy on the Islanders' third pairing against Edmonton.
More News
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Sitting out Friday•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Dealing with tightness•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Still with the team•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Does not play in finale•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Ready to compete for roster spot•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.