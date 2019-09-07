Islanders' Noah Dobson: Ready to compete for roster spot
Dobson will be in contention for a spot on the Islanders' 2019-20 Opening Night roster, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Dobson spent the 2018-19 campaign in the QMJHL, racking up 15 goals and 52 points in 56 games split between the Titan and Huskies. The 2018 first-round pick appears to be NHL ready, but the Islanders currently have a logjam at defense, so he'll have to have a highly impressive showing at training camp in order to earn a spot on the big club's roster. Dobson's outlook for the 2019-20 season will become clearer once New York's camp gets underway next Friday.
