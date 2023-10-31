Dobson collected two assists in a 4-3 overtime loss to Detroit on Monday.

Dobson's second helper of the night came on the power play. He's up to two goals and nine points in eight appearances this season, including four points with the man advantage. The 23-year-old is unlikely to maintain his current offensive pace, but he's nevertheless a great offensive defenseman and a serious threat to reach the 50-point milestone. He finished just shy of it in 2022-23, getting 13 goals and 36 assists in 78 outings.