Dobson recorded a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win versus Ottawa on Monday.
It was Dobson's third multi-point game of the season. He's up to five goals and 12 points in 17 games. He broke out last season with 51 points and is capable of finishing around that total again. It helps that he's averaging over 3:30 of power-play ice time this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Secures comeback win•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Two helpers against Blues•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Ignites comeback win•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Manages power-play assist•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Generates team's first shot•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Scores Islanders' first goal•