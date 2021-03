Dobson is still on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

There was some hope that with Jean-Gabriel Pageau removed from the list Monday that Dobson would follow, but that didn't happen. Sunday was the first game this season in which the Islanders didn't have their top six defenders in the lineup. If Dobson doesn't clear the protocol Tuesday, then his next chance to play will be Thursday versus Philadelphia.