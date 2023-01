Dobson has gone scoreless over his last five games.

Dobson may be in a little bit of a slump as not only is he scoreless in those five games, but he also has a rating of minus-5. On the season, Dobson has 10 goals, 14 assists, and a rating of minus-2. One could argue that he should be representing the team in the All-Star game and not Brock Nelson, but then again, Ilya Sorokin should be there over both players.