Dobson hasn't recorded a point since returning from COVID-19 protocol on April 1.

Dobson missed eight games in March due to being placed in the COVID protocol and now hasn't scored in seven straight since coming out of it. On the season, Dobson has three goals and nine assists in 35 games, so it wasn't like he was a regular on the scoresheet anyway, but with the Islanders in another goal-scoring slump, they need help from any place that they can get it.