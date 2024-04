Dobson scored a goal on two shots, blocked seven shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Predators.

Dobson netted his second game-winner in as many games. The 24-year-old defenseman cooled off with two assists over his last previous 13 contests before that pair of goals. On the year, he has 10 goals, 68 points, 172 shots on net, 176 blocked shots, 83 hits and a plus-9 rating through 77 appearances in what has easily been the best campaign of his career.