Dobson tallied a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to Philadelphia.

Dobson opened the scoring early in the first period with the Islanders on a five-on-three power play. It was the 22-year-old defenseman's third power-play goal and eighth point with the man advantage. Dobson is up to 16 points overall (7 goals, nine assists) in 24 games this season.