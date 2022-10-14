Dobson scored the Islanders' lone goal during a 3-1 loss to the Panthers on Thursday.

Dobson is developing into a premier blueliner. The 2018 first-round draft choice briefly tied Thursday's season opener with a third-period, power-play goal. It came off a rising wrist shot. Dobson broke out with career highs in goals (13) and points (51) last season. He also added 22 power-play points and 190 shots on goal. If available, the 22-year-old defenseman could provide fantasy managers with quality defensive depth.