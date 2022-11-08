Dobson scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Dobson's tally won the game at 4:02 of overtime. The defenseman has two goals and two assists over his last five contests. He's up to four markers, nine points (four on the power play), 33 shots on net, a plus-1 rating and 18 blocked shots through 13 games this season. Dobson will continue to see a large role on the top pairing, so his current pace should be considered sustainable.