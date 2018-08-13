Islanders' Noah Dobson: Secures entry-level deal
Dobson agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with New York on Monday.
Dobson was drafted by the Islanders with the 12th overall pick of the 2018 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old is coming off a breakout campaign with QMJHL Acadie-Bathurst in which he garnered 69 points in 67 regular-season contests, before adding another three goals and 10 helpers in the playoffs. The blueliner figures to spend another year in juniors before making his way into the team's development system.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...
-
Goalie Tiers for 2018-19
How to sort out all the goaltender options for the 2018-19 season? Sasha Yodashkin offers up...
-
NHL free agency recap
Free agency feels like a long time ago as we move closer to the opening of training camps,...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
How to sort out the huge group of NHL forwards in Fantasy terms? Evan Berofsky does it for...