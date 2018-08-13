Islanders' Noah Dobson: Secures entry-level deal

Dobson agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with New York on Monday.

Dobson was drafted by the Islanders with the 12th overall pick of the 2018 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old is coming off a breakout campaign with QMJHL Acadie-Bathurst in which he garnered 69 points in 67 regular-season contests, before adding another three goals and 10 helpers in the playoffs. The blueliner figures to spend another year in juniors before making his way into the team's development system.