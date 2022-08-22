Dobson agreed to terms on a three-year, $12 million contract with the Islanders on Monday.

Dobson is coming off a solid 2021-22 campaign that saw him set new personal bests in games played (80), goals (13) and assists (38). In addition, the 22-year-old defender recorded 22 of his 51 points with the man advantage. Looking ahead to this upcoming season, Dobson should continue to take on more responsibility on the power play and should be capable of once again reaching the 50-point threshold, making him a top-end fantasy target.