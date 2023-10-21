Dobson recorded an assist to complement a plus-4 rating and eight blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.
This was a phenomenal effort by Dobson, but it wasn't quite enough to keep his team perfect on the young season. The 23-year-old blueliner has averaged 50 points over the last two years, despite the Isles ranking in the bottom half of the league in scoring over that span.
