Dobson recorded an assist to complement a plus-4 rating and eight blocked shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

This was a phenomenal effort by Dobson, but it wasn't quite enough to keep his team perfect on the young season. The 23-year-old blueliner has averaged 50 points over the last two years, despite the Isles ranking in the bottom half of the league in scoring over that span.