Islanders' Noah Dobson: Sitting out Friday
Dobson (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Friday's regular-season opener against the Capitals, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.
The Islanders are being extra cautious with Dobson, who is still dealing with a "tweak" he suffered during training camp. The 19-year-old blueliner will set his sights on making his NHL debut Sunday against Winnipeg.
