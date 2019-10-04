Play

Dobson (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup for Friday's regular-season opener against the Capitals, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.

The Islanders are being extra cautious with Dobson, who is still dealing with a "tweak" he suffered during training camp. The 19-year-old blueliner will set his sights on making his NHL debut Sunday against Winnipeg.

More News
Our Latest Stories