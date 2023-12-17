Dobson delivered a trio of apples in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Montreal.

Dobson's excellent scoring adventures continue. This was his second, three-assist game in less than a week and third in two-and-a-half weeks. And in his last 10 games, Dobson has 16 points, all assists. He's tied for third in NHL scoring from the blue line with Evan Bouchard (32 points), and he's on pace for 87 points, a total that would have put him second behind only Erik Karlsson last season. Yes, you read that right. Dobson's career-best is 51 points (2021-22).