Islanders' Noah Dobson: Slips to 12 at draft
Dobson was drafted 12th overall by the Islanders at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.
This is a gift to the New York Islanders. Dobson is a calm, collected blueliner who already thinks the game at the NHL level. He's big at 6-foot-3, so his stride is long and powerful, as opposed to quick and agile. But that's no knock. Dobson helped carry his team to the Memorial Cup just a couple months ago and that propelled him straight into the limelight. Dobson isn't as flashy as Rasmus Dahlen, Quinn Hughes or Adam Boqvist, but he did finish second overall in blue line scoring in the QMJHL with 69 points. Dobson is a powerful, top-four defender who'll help his team deliver a Stanley Cup some day. His fantasy ceiling is a bit lower than the other blueliners in this draft class, but there's still plenty of room for talent like his in deeper formats. He could even end up as the second-best defender from this draft class. Dobson had been projected as a possible top-five pick, so the Isles really did get a gift at 12.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...