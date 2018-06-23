Islanders' Noah Dobson: Slips to 12 at draft

Dobson was drafted 12th overall by the Islanders at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

This is a gift to the New York Islanders. Dobson is a calm, collected blueliner who already thinks the game at the NHL level. He's big at 6-foot-3, so his stride is long and powerful, as opposed to quick and agile. But that's no knock. Dobson helped carry his team to the Memorial Cup just a couple months ago and that propelled him straight into the limelight. Dobson isn't as flashy as Rasmus Dahlen, Quinn Hughes or Adam Boqvist, but he did finish second overall in blue line scoring in the QMJHL with 69 points. Dobson is a powerful, top-four defender who'll help his team deliver a Stanley Cup some day. His fantasy ceiling is a bit lower than the other blueliners in this draft class, but there's still plenty of room for talent like his in deeper formats. He could even end up as the second-best defender from this draft class. Dobson had been projected as a possible top-five pick, so the Isles really did get a gift at 12.