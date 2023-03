Dobson registered an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Dobson is up to three helpers through six games in March. The 23-year-old had the secondary assist on Brock Nelson's second goal of the game. Dobson is up to 12 tallies, 27 helpers, 181 shots on net, 92 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 66 outings, and he's earned 17 of his 39 points with the man advantage.