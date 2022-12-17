Dobson scored a goal on four shots, went plus-3 and added two hits in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Coyotes.

Dobson's tally late in the second period tied the game at 3-3. He's notched three goals and two assists over his last five games, and he's the third blueliner in the league to reach the 10-goal mark this year, joining the Sharks' Erik Karlsson and the Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin. Fantasy managers will be a little disappointed that Dobson's added only 11 assists through 31 games, though his non-scoring numbers -- 93 shots on net, 45 blocked shots, 23 hits and a minus-2 rating -- are solid enough to make him a reliable option in the virtual game.