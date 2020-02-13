Islanders' Noah Dobson: Still just one goal on the season
Dobson only has one goal and four assists in 28 games so far this season.
Those might concern some when you realize Dobson is expected to be an offensive defenseman for the Islanders. The good news is that Dobson does have a zero rating so his defense isn't suffering and the Islanders have admitted that Dobson is only up with the team because of a lack of depth on defense in the organization. Dobson was a healthy scratch most nights before the team lost Adam Pelech (Achilles) for the season. It didn't help any that the only veteran defender they had at the AHL level, Thomas Hickey, has also just returned from injury. Dobson only has one point in his last 10 games but his future is secure with the Islanders and he should only get better the more he plays.
