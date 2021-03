Dobson remains on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list as of Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Dobson has now missed four games due to being placed in the protocol. If Dobson were to finally clear the protocol, he could play Monday in Philadelphia, but if not, his next chance to play will be in Boston on Thursday. In his absence, the Islanders have used both Sebastian Aho and Thomas Hickey, but Dobson will be paired with Greene as soon as he is healthy enough to do so.