Dobson is still with the Islanders and participated in practice Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Dobson didn't play in the final preseason game Saturday which seemed to indicate that he was going to be cut, but the Islanders instead placed Thomas HIckey on waivers. That move likely means that at the very least, Dobson will open the season with the club. Dobson is the top defensive prospect for the Islanders and impressed the coaching staff during training camp. Dobson was paired with Nick Leddy during several games and that could be his partner Friday when the Islanders open the season versus the Capitals.