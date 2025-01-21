Dobson suffered an undisclosed injury in the third period of Monday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.

Dobson was injured on his first shift in the final frame as a result of an awkward fall after being hit by Columbus' Cole Sillinger. Dobson registered a power-play assist, two shots on goal and four hits in 15:38 of ice time before departing. Head coach Patrick Roy had no update on the 25-year-old's status after the game, which puts him in the day-to-day category ahead of Friday's divisional matchup against the Flyers.