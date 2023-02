Dobson scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.

Six of Dobson's nine points through 10 games in February have come on the power play. The defenseman got the Islanders on the board with a tally late in the second period. The 23-year-old now has 12 tallies, one off his career high, to go with 24 assists, 161 shots on net, 86 blocked shots, 50 hits and a minus-2 rating through 58 outings overall.