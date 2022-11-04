Dobson delivered two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

After the Islanders headed into the first intermission down 1-0, Dobson sparked a comeback by setting up Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson for tallies early in the second. The young blueliner looks ready to build on last season's breakout, and through 11 games Dobson has three goals and eight points.