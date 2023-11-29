Dobson collected two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Devils.

He also added a game-high five blocked shots, two shots on net, a hit and a plus-1 rating to his ledger. Dobson is emerging as a dark-horse Norris Trophy candidate through the early part of the season -- he's taken his offense to a new level with 18 points (five goals, 13 helpers) through 21 games, and his 56 blocked shots is tied for seventh in the NHL, putting him on pace to shatter his prior career high of 154.