Dobson recorded two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

The 23-year-old blueliner produced his second straight multi-point performance after his last one before that came Dec. 13. Dobson is proving last season's breakout was no fluke, and through 52 games in 2022-23 he's compiled 11 goals and 32 points, including four goals and eight helpers with the man advantage.