Dobson logged a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Senators.

Dobson picked up a secondary assist on Bo Horvat's power-play goal in the first period before scoring the eventual game-winning tally in the third, firing a slap-shot past Joonas Korpisalo off a rush. The 23-year-old Dobson now has points in his last five games, as he's up to two goals and five assists through six games this season. He should continue to offer solid scoring value on the blue line, working on the Islanders' top defensive pairing with Adam Pelech while working the point on the first power-play unit.