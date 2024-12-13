Dobson picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over Chicago.

The 24-year-old blueliner continues to put a sluggish start to the season behind him. Dobson has collected two goals and nine points over the last 10 games, and that surge has come without the benefit of much power-play production -- he has just two helpers with the man advantage over that stretch. He has only six power-play points, all assists, through 31 contests this season, a far cry from the 24 PP points he racked up in 2023-24.