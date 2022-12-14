Dobson scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Bruins.

It's the blueliner's second two-point night in his last six games, but he posted goose eggs in the other four. Dobson's production has been steady all season, and while his longest point streak is only three games, he has yet to go more than two without finding his way onto the scoresheet. The 22-year-old is up to nine goals and 20 points through 30 contests, putting him on pace for his second straight 50-point campaign.