Dobson has two assists in his last three games for the Islanders.

Dobson has three goals on the season and 11 helpers to go along with a plus-1 rating in 44 games. Dobson has been paired with Andy Greene for the vast majority of the season so that the veteran defender can be his mentor. More was expected offensively from Dobson this season, but one could probably say that about every player on the Islanders, and the future is still bright for Dobson.