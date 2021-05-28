Dobson had two assists and a minus-3 rating in Round 1 against Pittsburgh.
Defensemen can develop slowly, but the Islanders still had to be hoping for more than the three goals and 11 assists in 46 games that Dobson had this season. He'll look to produce more often in the second round against Boston, starting Saturday.
