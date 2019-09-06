Dobson will be unlikely to start the season with the Islanders, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Dobson is the top defensive prospect for the Islanders and is probably ready to play in the NHL, but unless the Islanders make a trade or there is an injury in training camp, the fact remains they already have seven NHL defenders in camp. Under contract for the Isles are Nick Leddy, Johnny Boychuk, Ryan Pulock, Thomas Hickey, Adam Pelech, Scott Mayfield, and Devon Toews. This means that one of those players will have to be a healthy scratch for each game and if the team were to add Dobson, now it would be two. There have been rumors for several months that Leddy could be had via trade as this would not only free up a roster spot, but also alleviate some salary cap issues for the Isles, but as of now, nothing seems to be close. Dobson could force the issues with a light's out training camp, but in the end, he seems ticketed to begin the season in Bridgeport of the AHL.