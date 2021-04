Dobson (not injury related) will be promoted to the Islanders' active roster and play Thursday versus the Capitals, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Dobson hasn't played since entering the NHL's COVID-19 protocols March 14, but he's been skating for over a week, so he shouldn't have any limitations against Washington. The 21-year-old blueliner has picked up 12 points in 28 games this campaign.