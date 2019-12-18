Dobson will not be loaned out so he can play in the World Junior Championship, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

In a perfect world, the Islanders probably would like Dobson to compete in the WJC but they also need him available to the team should an injury occur. Dobson is the Islander's seventh defenseman and is usually a healthy scratch come game day unless one of the top six defenders for the team is out. The Islanders don't trust any of their current depth at the AHL level to risk losing Dobson for the next couple of weeks. Oliver Wahlstrom will be the lone representative for the team at the WJC.