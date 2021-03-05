Wahlstrom played 16:15 and fired two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres after he was promoted from the taxi squad.
Wahlstrom's movement between the active roster and the taxi squad is a near-daily occurrence. He has eight points, 34 shots on net and 17 hits in 16 appearances. The 20-year-old winger is in no danger of leaving the game-day lineup any time soon.
More News
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Shifts to taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Stays hot against Devils•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Ascends to active roster•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Joins taxi squad•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Adds two power-play points•
-
Islanders' Oliver Wahlstrom: Shifts to active roster•