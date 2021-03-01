Wahlstrom scored a goal on two shots and dished an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Penguins.

Wahlstrom made the most of his 9:53 of ice time Sunday. He opened the scoring in the final minute of the first period and added a helper on Jean-Gabriel Pageau's second-period tally. The multi-point effort was the first of Wahlstrom's career. The Massachusetts native has three goals, four helpers, 31 shots on net and 15 hits through 14 contests this season. Five of his seven points have come with the man advantage.